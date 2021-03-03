11 COVID-19 deaths in Clay County among 133 reported in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health reported 6,014 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,924,114 since the pandemic reached the state just over one year ago.

The state added 133 deaths on its dashboard -- 11 of those from Clay County and four in Jacksonville.

There have been 80,024 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state, with 3,595 with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Florida hospitals on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate for Tuesday’s testing was 6.82%.

At least 3,174,162 people have been vaccinated in Florida, with 1,773,638 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. In Jacksonville, 206,432 people in Duval County have received a shot, with 127,260 having both shots.

According to the CDC, over 600 cases of COVID-19 variants have been verified in Florida, most of any state. That includes at least 599 cases of the U.K. variant, five of the Brazilian variant and one case of the variant initially identified in South Africa.