Superintendents seek flexibility on assessments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Pointing to a need for flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, school superintendents on Wednesday urged Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to ask the federal government for waivers related to student assessments and accountability.

Pinellas County Superintendent Michael Grego, president of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, said in a letter to Corcoran that the U.S. Department of Education “has determined that students must be given assessments to understand the impact of COVID-19 on student learning.”

But Grego wrote that the federal government is “inviting states to seek certain waivers to be as flexible as possible in both the administration of those assessments and the ways in which the results are used.”

Grego urged Corcoran to seek such waivers because of how the pandemic has interfered with learning.

“Many students and staff members have missed time at school due to the illness itself or mandatory quarantine periods of up to two weeks at a time,” Grego wrote. “Also, student engagement has and continues to be a challenge. Many students struggled in various online platforms for a variety of reasons, including lack of access to broadband. Others have not been attending school in any form, and some have only recently started back in the brick and mortar setting. Finally, with social distancing requirements and many teachers simultaneously teaching to kids both in the classroom and at home, there have been fewer opportunities for individual interactions with students as teachers remain at the front of the classroom.”