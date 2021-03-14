Florida adds 3,699 coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,699 new cases of the coronavirus and 31 additional deaths related to the virus.

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,976,808 COVID-19 cases and 32,860 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 90,633 total cases, including 93 cases that were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,868 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 5.96%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 4,204,186 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.