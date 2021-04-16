VIDEO: Driver jumps Daytona Beach drawbridge after crashing through traffic arm

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police are on the lookout for the driver of this SUV who smashed through traffic arms on a rising drawbridge Monday morning.

The SUV’s windshield was smashed, but the driver continued over the bridge as it was going up.

All four tires left the ground as it jumped the gap.

Investigators in Daytona Beach believe they have identified the driver, but there’s been no arrest as of Thursday.

Both sets of traffic arms have been replaced.