Florida Senate moves forward on tax holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday approved a package that includes holding tax holidays that would give breaks to back-to-school shoppers and people stocking up on supplies for hurricane season.

The bill (SB 7068), sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes from July 31 through Aug. 7 on clothes costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less and the first $1,000 of the price of personal computers.

The bill also would allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes from May 28 through June 6 on disaster supplies such as tarps costing $50 or less, batteries costing $30 or less and portable generators costing $750 or less.

The House Ways & Means Committee on Friday also passed a tax package that includes tax holidays. But the wide-ranging packages have differences and likely will be worked out during ongoing budget negotiations.