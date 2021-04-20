17 pounds of marijuana washes ashore in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers stumbled upon bales of marijuana over the weekend that washed ashore in both Sugarloaf Key and Big Pine Key.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, about nine pounds of marijuana that were in multiple bales were found Sunday afternoon in Sugarloaf Key.

He said beachgoers found another eight pounds of marijuana that had washed ashore in Big Pine Key later that afternoon, according to WPLG-TV in Miami.

The Good Samaritans in both incidents notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which then notified the U.S. Border Patrol, which took possession of the bales.

The origin of the bales remains unclear.