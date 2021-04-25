Florida man was homeless. Then he made $10,000 from YouTube.

TAMPA, Fla. – Things were looking down for Lionel Barnes in late 2018. He’d been let go from his information technology job in Plant City. A rocky relationship had ended. He was soon sleeping in his 20-year-old Mercedes with his teenage son, Lionel Jr.

He’d park in front of fast food restaurants in Tampa and use the free internet to apply for jobs.

Trying to figure out how to come up with some money, he remembered his old Google Adsense account. The platform allows YouTube video creators — something Barnes dabbled in with little success — to get paid. The more views of a video, and its corresponding ads, the more money.

“I had $38 in there, and you need at least $100 before YouTube will pay out,” Barnes said. “I thought, if I could just make another $62, I can get a whole $100.”

He recorded new videos in his car, edited them on his phone and uploaded them with that free Wi-Fi. Unlike the relationship comedy sketches he’d tried in the past, he focused on Black celebrity gossip. Steve Harvey’s divorce. Lil’ Kim’s “baby daddy.” Did Phor from VH1′s Black Ink Crew cheat on Nikki?

He called his channel The Lionel Barnes Show, and told the viewers “welcome back,” even though he’d never recorded an episode before. Soon he shortened it to the snappier Lionel B Show.

In between, he ironed his clothes in a gazebo in a public park before job interviews, including one at a Tampa Bay television station, where, he said, they worried his videos might conflict with the news work they did.

“I guess they thought I was a real-life reporter, or something,” Barnes said. He was actually winging it as an amateur and really needed the job. The videos, in which Barnes offered his own commentary and opinions over images gleaned from social media, were getting only modest views in the thousands and were far from earning him a living.

