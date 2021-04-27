Florida lawmakers take step to promote police accountability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Victor Torres, a retired New York City lawman, watched the videos that day in May showing a Minnesota cop lodging a knee against the neck of a Black man named George Floyd.

“It should never have happened," Torres said. “It's sad when you have the loss of a life for a $20 counterfeit bill."

For another retired law officer, Chuck Brannan, the manner in which Floyd died brought shame to the badge: "No good policeman wants a policeman that’s gonna do things that are bad or make the rest of us look bad.”

After spending years enforcing the law, Torres and Brannan now make law in the Florida Legislature — including support for a proposal on the verge of passage that takes aim at keeping bad cops off the streets or doing harm to the reputation of those upholding law and order.

As public furor has grown over how police treat Black people, law enforcement agencies have come under increasing pressure to examine their tactics — to focus on deescalation instead of choke holds and deadly force. And it has forced them to address the uneasy relationships with the communities they serve.

Ad

“Americans across the country have been calling for police reform. The murder of George Floyd has been a galvanizing incident, bringing much-needed attention to this crisis,” said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a cosponsor of the House bill that is now being taken up by Senate that would require law enforcement agencies across the state to review use-of-force policies.

The House proposal, which was advanced to the Senate floor Tuesday, would also compel law officers to intervene if one of their own goes too far and to render medical aid to people in distress.

The legislation comes as a symbolic olive branch just weeks after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law sweeping legislation clamping down on protesters who turn violent, a reaction to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that roiled the country the summer after Floyd’s death.

Ad

Ad