Guns at church bill goes to Florida governor’s desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A multiyear effort to close a loophole preventing churches with schools on their grounds from allowing firearms on their premises is heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

Republicans say it will make the churches safer, while Democrats argue it will do just the opposite.

Places of worship can already allow guns on their property, but if they have a school on their grounds, they can’t. Senate sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, says all this legislation does is close that loophole.

“It’s not up to the individual. The religious institution can still determine time, place, where, when, how, who,” Gruters said.

But Democrats argue more guns equals more danger.

“I believe there are other ways to make those institutions safe, and we all know basically nowhere is safe, and that’s because there are just too many guns in America,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton.

Gruters points to a case in 2019 when a gunman was stopped by an armed churchgoer at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas.

“Six seconds it took them to secure that location,” Gruters said.