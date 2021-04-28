Florida surpasses 35,000 COVID-19 deaths of residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In another grim milestone, Florida on Wednesday exceeded 35,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started last year.

With an additional 72 resident deaths reported Wednesday, the total reached 35,030, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

The state has also had 692 non-resident deaths.

In all, Florida has had 2,222,546 cases of COVID-19.

The largest numbers of resident deaths have been concentrated in Southeast Florida, with Miami-Dade County totaling 6,140 deaths. It is followed by Broward County, with 2,886 deaths, and Palm Beach County, with 2,760 deaths.

Also hard-hit have been long-term care facilities, where 11,266 residents and staff members have died.