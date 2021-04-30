COVID? What COVID? Florida passes $101.5 B budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A year ago, the Florida Legislature ended its annual session several days late amid fears for the future as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold. This year, lawmakers closed out their session by midafternoon on the last of 60 days, passing a $101.5 billion budget Friday — and passing a bill that will save surfers some money.

In 2020, the new budget of $101.5 billion would have been a seemingly impossible amount. That is an increase of nearly $10 billion over the current state spending plan, bolstered by federal relief money and aided by a quicker-than-expected economic rebound.

It comes as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted nearly all restrictions in Florida.

The Senate unanimously approved the budget before the House voted 117-1 in favor. The only “no” vote came from Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is know as a conservative firebrand.

“I don't buy this cheesy argument that the federal supplemental spending money somehow excuses government spending in insane ways,” Sabatini said in a phone interview. “It's just too much government and too much spending.”

DeSantis noted during the traditional handkerchief drop ceremony that marks the end of session that times are looking up compared with 2020.

“It was a very ominous time for our state and for our country. I remember we did not have this gathering,” DeSantis said. “The clouds were gathering on the horizon and we still weren't exactly sure what the future held.”

Last year, DeSantis vetoed a billion from the budget and ordered state agencies not spend all the money appropriated to them. There were dire predictions of budget deficits, especially since Florida has no income tax and heavily relies on tourism to pay the bills.