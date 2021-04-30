Florida surgeon general: People fully vaccinated should no longer be advised to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s surgeon general on Thursday issued a new advisory, saying that people fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 should no longer be advised to wear face coverings or avoid social gatherings except in limited circumstances.

The three-page advisory, signed by Scott Rivkees, also states that government offices should once again be conducting business in-person. Rivkees rescinded previous health advisories related to the pandemic.

Additionally, the surgeon general wrote that the state has a “sufficient supply” of vaccines to provide an opportunity for every eligible Floridian to be vaccinated, should they wish to get a shot.