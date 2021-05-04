Gov. DeSantis signs early education bill into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference at Childcare Resources of Indian River in Vero Beach.

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed new legislation that is aimed at improving early education in the state.

DeSantis said HB 419 makes meaningful improvements in state accountability for early learning programs.

“When I took office, our kindergarten readiness was 42% and we need to do better than that,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Vero Beach. “This legislation for accountability will turn the tide for these families and their students, and they will make them more prepared than ever for kindergarten.”

The new law goes into effect July 1.