Gainesville father and 2 sons presumed dead in murder-suicide

The bodies of a Gainesville father and his two sons were believed to be found in a burning home in Dixie County in a presumed murder-suicide Tuesday, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a home on SW 27th Avenue in Alachua County shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday after a family member requested a well-being check on Paul Reinhart and his sons, 14-year-old Rex and 11-year-old Brody.

Reinhart had been sending several cryptic Facebook posts overnight and concerning text messages to his family, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies did not find Reinhart or his sons at the home. Reinhart’s vehicle was also not there.

Deputies learned Reinhart had another home in neighboring Dixie County. Investigators went there and found the home on fire.

After extinguishing the flames, three bodies were located, believed to be Reinhart and his sons, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Medical Examiner will make positive identification.

Rex and Brody Reinhart played baseball for Elite Baseball, according to its Facebook page.