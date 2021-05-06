Fried, Jacksonville Democrats fire back at controversial DeSantis, GOP voting bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that he and other Republicans say will lead to more secure elections, Jacksonville Democrats and a potential opponent in the upcoming governor’s race blasted the new laws, saying they amount to voter suppression.

This new law restricts when ballot drop boxes can be used, and who can collect ballots — and how many. It mandates that drop boxes must be guarded and available only when elections offices and early voting sites are open. To protect against “ballot harvesting,” an electoral good Samaritan can only collect and return the ballots of immediate family and no more than two from unrelated people.

“Despite proclaiming the universal success of Florida’s election system, Republican legislators and Governor DeSantis have joined the nationwide voter suppression movement, turning debunked ballot conspiracies from the 2020 election into a democracy destroying, autocratic policy that suppresses the votes of Floridians,” said Daniel Henry, Duval County Democratic Party Chairman.

Elections supervisors across the state did not ask for the changes, warning that some of the new rules may prove cumbersome and expensive to implement. Voter advocates assailed the law as a blatant attempt to impede access to the polls so Republicans might retain an advantage.

Democrat Nikki Fried, the elected Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services who is widely expected to run against DeSantis in 2022, attacked the governor Thursday for signing the bill during a live broadcast on “Fox & Friends” and away from the eyes of local media.

“If this was really for the good of the people, then he would have done it publicly, and there would have been Democrats there, there would have been minorities there, there would have been people embracing and celebrating that we are going to have a fantastically secured election,” Fried said. “This was not about election security. This is about election suppression and silencing the votes of the people.”

The Florida law also extends a no-influence zone to 150 feet (50 meters) from 100 feet around polling places, which could prevent people from supplying food and water to people waiting in line. And elections officials would have to let candidates and other observers witness some key election night moments in the ballot-handling process. Any violations could prompt hefty fines of up to $25,000.

The law requires that a voter changing registration data provide an identifying number, possibly a driver’s license number or a partial Social Security number, which advocates say could add a layer of inconvenience and keep people from voting.