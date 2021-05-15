Masks optional for fully vaccinated people in Publix stores starting Saturday

Beginning Saturday, Publix grocery stores will no longer require fully vaccinated customers or employees to wear a face covering, according to a news release Friday.

“As a result of the recently updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.”

The updated CDC guidelines also say that fully vaccinated people don’t have to worry about social distancing.

For international travel, the recommendations said fully vaccinated people don’t need to be tested for COVID-19 unless such testing is a requirement of the destinations. The guidelines recommend that fully vaccinated people get tested only if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.