Florida Senate signs off on gambling bill

Lawmakers drew closer Monday to approving a proposed 30-year gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida after leaders agreed to strip a controversial provision that could have opened the state to online gaming under the control of the tribe.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Florida Senate on Tuesday approved a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing sports betting in the state. Senators voted 38-1 to pass the proposal (SB 2A) on the second day of a special legislative session.

Only Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, voted against it. The House could vote Wednesday on the deal, which was announced last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe.

The deal, known as a compact, would lead to the state receiving $2.5 billion over five years. The tribe would operate sports betting and would receive other benefits, including being able to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

“I believe this is a good deal. I believe it’s a great deal, actually,” Senate sponsor Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, said. But Brandes said the deal would create a “statewide monopoly for one entity” because of money. “This is not about the money for me,” he said. “It’s about the principle.”