New Florida law protects against pandemic-related fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida residents and visitors are expected to have increased protections against fraud and scams during the coronavirus pandemic under a bill signed Tuesday.

The bill went to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis after the Florida House and Senate both passed the legislation unanimously during the normal session this past spring.

The new law prohibits someone from trying to profit by lying about the authenticity, effectiveness, or availability of personal protective equipment. It also prohibits someone from making money by offering access to a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other pandemic disease.

The new law allows Florida’s attorney general to shut down websites or other media platforms disseminating false information about the vaccine or fraudulently selling PPE.