Florida’s first weekly-only COVID-19 report shows increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida just changed how it reports COVID-19 cases, deaths, testing rates and vaccination data from daily to weekly, calling it a transition from an emergency response to a more traditional public health response.

The Department of Health released a report June 4 summarizing daily data from the previous seven days. This Friday, the state’s first weekly-only report reflected a 10.5% increase in cases over the previous week. The state added 40 additional deaths.

DOH is no longer providing information on where the deaths are reported, so while some of those reported in the last week were likely were in the greater Jacksonville area, we don’t know for sure. The report also no longer including data on non-residents who are infected with or die of COVID-19 in Florida, so for those of use that have included those in previous counts, it appears the numbers in some categories actually decreased.

“There’s no information that’s being withheld from the public,” Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Florida’s deputy secretary for health, told the News4Jax Tallahassee Bureau earlier this week.

While the state ended daily reporting to the public, it will continue to report daily case information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of Floridians age 12 and above vaccinated with one or more shots rose to 10,460,797 -- an increase from 53% to 55% in a week.

County vaccination rates range from a high of 67% in Sumpter County, home of The Villages, to a low of 27% in rural Baker and Union counties. Clay County’s rate is 39%; Duval’s is at 45%, Nassau is at 48% and St. Johns County rate is 59%.

Florida county-by-county COVID-19 data

After more than a year of being at its highest activation level, a Level 1, Florida’s emergency operations center has been downgraded to a Level 2. Despite the end of a 24/7 emergency response, the state says it is not lowering its guard.

“We have data where we are looking at emergency departments. We have algorithms where we are detecting anything that may be unusual in ERs, even outside of COVID-19 in those emergency rooms,” Roberson said.