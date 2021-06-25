With more than 150 still missing in condo collapse, ‘we still have hope,’ officials say

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning that rescue officials were still searching for survivors from the condo building collapse in Surfside, saying that a search and rescue mission was ongoing. There are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of the beachside building near Miami, officials said Friday, drastically increasing the number that had previously been reported.

“We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive,” Levine Cava said.

Levine Cava said teams of rescue workers were having to be pulled off their shifts because they were so motivated to keep working, despite the personal risk to themselves.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis became emotional Friday during an interview on The Morning Show as he recounted the sacrifices first responders are willing to make “until the mission is completed.”

“These men and women, whether it be Christmas, or New Year’s or birthdays or anniversaries -- they respond to the call,” Patronis said, fighting back tears. “And that’s what they did at 1:30 in the morning last night. So what I want is to make sure the sacrifice they make doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Raide Jadallah, an assistant Miami-Dade County fire chief, said rescue operations continued throughout the night. He said that 130 firefighters are working at the site.

Jadallah said that while listening devices placed on and in the wreckage had picked up no voices, they had detected possible banging noises, giving rescuers hope some are alive. Rescuers were tunneling into the wreckage from below, going through the building’s underground parking garage.

Patronis said those first responders are singularly focused on saving lives, despite the challenging circumstances.

“You can imagine with fires taking place, with heavy equipment, with aircraft over head, sometimes sounds can be conflicting when you have fires igniting -- that makes thermal imaging challenging. So we bring in dogs, dogs from Jacksonville that ultimately can help and aid these men and women,” Patronis said. “The men and women that are working there right now, they can work about 15 minutes, and then they’re past exhaustion. They can’t bring bulldozers in because you take a chance of creating greater debris challenges, so it’s all done via manual labor.”

The 12-story condo building collapsed into rubble early Thursday as much of the Champlain Towers South beach side sheared off for unknown reasons, pancaking into a pile of concrete and metal more than 30 feet high.

Three bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight, bringing the death toll to four, Levine Cava said. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said they are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the four victims.

Eleven injuries were reported, with four people treated at hospitals.

“These are very difficult times, and things are going to get more difficult as we move forward,” Ramirez said.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami Beach told the Miami Herald he watched as tactical teams of six worked early Friday to sift through the debris. He said he saw one body taken in a yellow body bag and another that was marked. They were taken to a homicide unit tent that was set up along the beach.

Many people remained at the reunification center set up near the collapse site early Friday morning, awaiting results of DNA swabs that could help identify victims.

Officials said no cause for the collapse has been determined.

Video of the collapse showed the center of the building appearing to tumble down first and a section nearest to the ocean teetering and coming down seconds later, as a huge dust cloud swallowed the neighborhood.

About half the building’s roughly 130 units were affected, and rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage in the first hours after the collapse.

Television video early Friday showed crews still fighting flareups of fires on the rubble piles. Intermittent rain over South Florida is also hampering the search.

Personal belongings were evidence of shattered lives amid the wreckage of the Champlain, which was built in 1981 in Surfside, a small suburb north of Miami Beach. A children’s bunk bed perched precariously on a top floor, bent but intact and apparently inches from falling into the rubble. A comforter lay on the edge of a lower floor. Televisions. Computers. Chairs.