Body of philanthropist identified in condo collapse

The body of 65-year-old Judy Spiegel was located in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse in Surfside, her family told News4Jax.

Spiegel was well known in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a philanthropist who raised money for the children’s hospital there, as well as causes that promoted the health of children.

Spiegel was asleep in her sixth-floor home on June 24 when her side of the building collapsed. For days, her family remained hopeful that she would still be found alive. During the initial couple of days following the collapse, people in Chattanooga also prayed Spiegel would be found alive. As time went by, the glimmer of hope faded when the search and rescue effort turned into a mission of search and recovery.

Ad

Spiegel’s daughter, Rachel, provided authorities a DNA sample after the building collapsed, and on late Sunday morning, Rachel Spiegel learned that her mother’s remains were located and positively identified through a DNA match.

Rachel Spiegel called News4Jax on Monday morning. She said she and her family finally have some type of closure now that her mother is no longer missing.

“It’s been an excruciating journey. I went to bed almost three weeks ago not having any idea that it would be the last time I was going to say goodnight to my mom. I just can’t believe this situation is real and that it took a really long time for us to find her,” Rachel Spiegel said. “No one could have prepared us for what this would be like. I wrote this on my Instagram a bit, but I really do feel robbed.”

Judy Spiegel leaves behind a husband, two sons, a daughter and three granddaughters.