2 officers in Florida save driver after plunge into river

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two police officers from Florida’s Space Coast rescued a driver whose car had plunged off a causeway into a river, authorities said.

The unidentified driver was on the Eau Gallie Causeway in Melbourne early Tuesday when it plunged off the roadway into the Indian River, according to a report from Melbourne Police Department.

A witness flagged down Officer Peter Dolci who was conducting a traffic stop at the Eau Gallie boat ramp. Dolci ran over and found the car on its side submerged in the water, with the driver’s side of the vehicle completely submerged, according to the police.

Dolci got the driver out of the car, and with the help of Officer Luke Dummer, carried the driver up the embankment. The driver had no pulse, and was not breathing, so officers immediately began CPR.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition, police said Wednesday.