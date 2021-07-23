Florida’s COVID-19 surge continues, adds 73,199 cases in week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Department of Health reported 73,199 new coronavirus cases in the week ending Thursday -- up 60% from last week’s increase and more than three times the number of new cases seen just two weeks ago.

The state is now averaging 10,457 new cases each day.

Duval County’s cases went up 6,430 in a week -- the second-highest increase since the pandemic began. The largest per-capita increases in the past week were in Nassau, Baker and Duval counties.

The state’s new case positivity rate also surged to 15.1%, continuing a steady rise over the past month that has infectious disease experts, hospitals and local leaders concerned. The percentage of positive tests in Duval County is 25.7% and all neighboring counties are over 20%.

The state’s report of deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Florida went up by 282, although not all those people died in the last week.

Florida is seeing a surge in cases and deaths as it grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the novel coronavirus and lagging vaccination rates. Hospital officials across the state say beds are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Florida as one of 14 nationwide deemed to have a “high” level of community transmission of the virus.

Despite the growing urgency in the push for vaccinations from leaders, including pleas this week from Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of people getting shots this week actually went down slightly in the latest data -- although there was a slight uptick in the number of people getting their first dose.

Week of July 16-22 data from the Florida Department of Health

FDOH reports that 11,469,755 Floridians have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- 60% of residents age 12 and above. The state reports 50% of Jacksonville residents eligible for a vaccine have had at least one shot. At 63%, St. Johns County has the highest vaccination rate in our area, yet still saw a 20.7% positivity rate in the latest data.

Since early June, the Florida Department of Health only provides weekly reports about COVID-19 testing, infections, deaths and vaccinations.