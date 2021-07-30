Gov. DeSantis doubles down on opposition to mask mandates in schools

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Inside a restaurant full of unmasked supporters Friday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would sign an emergency rule “protecting the rights of parents, to make this decision about wearing masks for their children.”

“There will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida,” DeSantis told the cheering crowd. “Floridians have been and will remain free to choose what’s best for themselves and their families. We will protect their right to work, will protect the right of businesses to operate and we will protect the right of our kids to attend school in person.”

No government official or major health group has recommended closing schools this fall, but with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths at rates not seen since the winter surge, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended “universal masking” in schools.

Ad

“Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensk said Tuesday. “ CDC recommends community leaders encourage vaccination and universal masking to prevent further outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission with the Delta various.”

No Florida school districts have said they are even considering not returning classroom learning when schools open next month, but Broward County has decided to require masks for all students, teachers and staff -- in violation of state law -- and Miami-Dade is considering a similar rule.

Citing a Brown University study of the last school year comparing the infection rate of school students in Florida to other states found “no correlation of mask mandates and infection rates.”

DeSantis said he won’t stop any parent from having their child wear a mask if they think that’s the best option,” DeSantis said. “My wife and I have never done masks with our kids. Never have. Never will. I want to see my kids smiling.”

Ad

DeSantis said his executive order will reinforce the Parents Bill of Rights the legislature passed and he signed in the spring that prevents any government institution from infringing on the “fundamental rights” of parents to direct the education, health care and mental health of their children.

Several local officials, including the president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, have called on DeSantis to issue a different emergency order -- one adding restrictions for government employees and others to respond to spiking rates of transmission and hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, not far off from last year’s peak of close to 10,200 cases.

Ad

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.