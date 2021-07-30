Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Duval County school staff, not students, must wear masks for 30 days

Superintendent says district would have required masks for students until DeSantis’ announcement

News4Jax.com staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An email Friday from the Duval County school superintendent states that all school employees, district vendors and visitors will be required to wear face coverings for a period of 30 days starting Monday.

Dr. Diana Greene, the superintendent, notes in her email that the Duval County School District was prepared to require the same for all of its students before Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement earlier in the day.

“The governor announced today that he will be issuing an executive order to prevent school districts from mandating mask requirements for students. Had it not been for this announcement, this 30-day mandate would be applied to all PreK-12 students as well and would extend for elementary students when indoors until such time as vaccinations are readily available and families can elect to have their student vaccinated,” Greene writes.

The superintendent said the district will continue to strongly encourage students to wear masks. She writes that “several employees” have died over the past two weeks after contracting the virus.

During the 30 days, DCPS will partner with the Health Department to offer vaccinations to eligible students and employees at secondary school sites, Greene’s email says.

Following the 30-day period, masks will be optional for staff and visitors.

Here is the full email from Greene:

