Water park? Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain and theme parks don’t mix, but for some, it was the perfect opportunity to continue the fun!

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a weather system moved over Disney World and the streets around Cosmic Ray Café become flooded, according to photos shared with News 6.

Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets (Credit: Cassie Claire Chase) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

While some guests took shelter from the rain, others, mostly children, decided to enjoy the “water park” that formed inside Magic Kingdom.

Cassie Chase shared photos of children playing and swimming on the Annual Passholders Facebook page, saying, “Magic Kingdom turned into a waterpark!”

When asked if she joined in on the fun, Chase said she just walked through it to get inside, where hundreds were eating and watching the kids play.

By the look of the photos, the water was about ankle deep.

