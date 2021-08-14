Legacy of a legend: Memorial service celebrates life of Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One state leader called him “a Florida and national treasure” as mourners gathered this weekend to honor the life and legacy of legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, who died last weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

There will be a celebration of life for Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at 11 a.m. Saturday at FSU and those who wish to attend are encouraged to arrive early because large crowds are expected. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

In a message to Floridians, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said the 91-year-old Bowden “leaves behind a legacy that transcends sports.”

“There will never be another like him,” Patronis said.

The reality Bowden’s passing started sinking in for fans, former players and friends as the beloved coach lay in honor at the Florida Capitol rotunda Friday and then lay in repose at the Moore Athletic Center at FSU before his funeral on Saturday.

Fans lined up for hours Friday to say farewell as flags flew at half-staff across the Sunshine State in Bowden’s honor.

Bowden was described as a man of faith, tough, and having a heart of garnet and gold.

The family and FSU President John Thrasher paid their respects first. Afterward, Thrasher was visibly moved.

“I’m emotional, emotional. But God bless him and his family. He was a wonderful man,” Thrasher said.

A steady flow of mourners paid their respects over the three-hour memorial at the Capitol.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Bowden was responsible for his successes.

“All those things that were part of practice, part of football, turn into the foundation for how I even lead my organization to this day,” said Tony.

At least a dozen former players shared stories with each other.

“He would go to those lockers when he knew kids were hurting and he would sit at those lockers every day after practice and talk to them,” said Jimmy Jordan.

“I think he cared so much for his team and they knew it. He had a lot of faith, and God helped him, I believe,” said Sue Hall, who was Bowden’s assistant for 23 years.

After the viewing at the state building Friday, Bowden’s casket was brought to Florida State’s campus, where fans lined up in the shadow of his statue to say their final farewells at the athletic center Friday evening.

Bowden’s football career included 377 victories, two national titles and a dozen ACC championship wins with FSU.

Following Saturday’s service, Bowden’s final resting place is in Alabama. On Sunday evening, he will lie in repose at Reid Chapel at Samford University.

He will then be buried in a private service in Trussville, Alabama.