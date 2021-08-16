FWC offers hunter safety internet-completion course next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in seven Northeast Florida counties during September.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must always accompany children younger than 16.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

The dates and times are:

Alachua: Sept. 11 (8 a.m.) Gainesville

Ad

Baker: Sept. 11 (8 a.m.) Macclenny and range to immediately follow in Lake City

Clay: Sept. 16 (6 p.m.) Green Cove Springs and Sept. 18 (8 a.m.) Graham

Columbia: Sept. 18 (8 a.m.) Lake City

Duval: Sept. 9 (6 p.m.) and Sept. 11 (8:30 a.m.) Jacksonville

Nassau: Sept. 25 (8 a.m.) Fernandina Beach

Suwannee: Sept. 11 (8:30 a.m.) Live Oak

The specific location for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/hunting, then clicking on “Hunter Safety” or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.

Ad