Haunted Halloween drive-thru experience returns to Orlando

The Haunted Road will debut in Orlando this Halloween season. (Courtesy of The Haunted Road)

ORLANDO. Fla. – Wanna go for a drive?

It’s almost time to pack up the car and hit the road for a spooktacular Halloween experience in Orlando!

The haunted attraction called “The Haunted Road” will bring its drive-thru experience to Orlando in September and October. It is an event that adults and families can enjoy from the safety of their own car, organizers said.

The Haunted Road features a 40-minute drive that opens on select nights from Sept. 30 through Nov. 7. (All guests will be required to have a face mask on if they are unvaccinated.)

You can upgrade your ticket to receive an add-on excursion into The Barnyard, which includes a “Haunt Market,” barbecue food, beverages and a walk-in haunted experience, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“Proceed at your own risk... it is unclear if the spirits remain to ward off future victims or lure unsuspecting travelers to join them as part of The Haunted Road,” the website said.

Tickets start at $15.99 per person and must be purchased in advance online. The family-friendly event is approximately 40 minutes.

For $79 per car, visitors can receive access to The Barnyard. For more information, visit thehauntedroad.com.

The Haunted Road is a primarily contactless drive-thru Halloween experience.

You will drive until you reach a ghost sighting area. You’ll be required to park your vehicle at all ghost sighting areas.

Ghosts are known to interrupt radio stations. We will let you know which radio stations the ghosts tend to interrupt at each ghost sighting area so you can listen in to see if you can hear anything.

For everyone’s safety, there are no motorcycles, limos, scooters, oversized vehicles, monster trucks, low-riding vehicles or bikes permitted.