Judge hears parents’ challenge to DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A three-day court hearing began Monday on a lawsuit brought by parents across Florida challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ interpretation of that law and whether the Florida constitution gives the state the right to overrule districts on health matters.

Four of the state’s largest school districts are among seven that have imposed strict mask mandates that require a medical reason before allowing students to opt-out. Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Alachua, Leon and Sarasota have strict rules, but the DOH has only notified Alachua and Broward that they must comply with the law or begin to face economic sanctions.

Duval County and other districts have requirements that allow opt-out with parental permission without specifying a reason, which the Department of Education says is within the rules.

The lawsuit centers on an executive order that DeSantis issued July 30 aimed at preventing school districts from requiring that students wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents, who are from various parts of the state, contend the order violates the Florida Constitution, including a requirement for providing “safe” and “secure” public schools.

Of the districts involved, all but Sarasota are Democratic strongholds and DeSantis, a Republican, has accused them of playing politics. Democrats have accused DeSantis of the same, saying he is using his anti-mask mandate position to build a national profile for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

“Forcing young kids to wear masks all day, these kindergartners, having the government to force them, that’s not defying me, that is defying the State of Florida’s laws,’’ DeSantis said last week “This is not something we are making up. This is what the state law says. These emergency orders implement the law that the Legislature passed and I can tell you there are a lot of members of the Legislature who say, `Wait a minute -- you are just above the law? You think you can do whatever you want?’ That’s not the way it is.”

The districts often cite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends teachers, staff and students all wear masks regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.

“We do believe we are in compliance of the laws and we are going to move forward with the mandates we have,” said Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools. “Our goal is to make sure we have a safe environment for our students and our staff and then the community off of that, and so we look at this as a child’s life or one of our staff workers’ lives.”

Leon County, which just passed its mandate on Sunday, urged the governor to change his position.

“Governor, just as you fight to protect the sovereignty of the state of Florida, we are simply asking that you have that same consideration for us,’’ Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said.

DeSantis, Corcoran and other backers of the executive order contend that parents should be able to decide whether children wear masks.

The attorneys for the state argued in their motion to dismiss that the issues in the case are a “political” question. They also cited a 1st District Court of Appeal ruling last year that rejected a lawsuit spearheaded by the Florida Education Association teachers union. That lawsuit challenged an order by Corcoran aimed at requiring schools to reopen campuses amid the pandemic.

