Florida Department of Education demands Alachua, Broward schools drop mask mandates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education on Friday formally demanded that the Alachua and Broward County school districts “comply with state statute and rule” by dropping their mask requirements.

The order issued gives the two districts to document compliances within 48 hours or the state would initially withhold an amount equal to one month’s pay of the school board members, with the possibility of “additional enforcement action” in the future.

“School board members of districts have willingly and knowingly violated the rights of parents by denying them the option to make health care decisions for their children — a blatant violation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights,” the Department of Education said in a news release.

The department said it had provided each district several opportunities to “correct their behavior in an attempt to find an amicable resolution to no avail.”

“We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said. “These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents. This is simply unacceptable behavior.”

This order comes four days after the state Board of Education unanimously voted to “use its enforcement powers” against the two districts after they defied a statewide order that students could opt out of wearing a face mask without a doctor’s note. Unlike Duval County, which only requires a parent or guardian’s note, both Alachua and Broward require a doctor’s note to opt out.

News4Jax has asked Alachua County for its response to the state’s latest order, but Jackie Johnson, the schools’ director of communications, told WCJB-TV in Gainesville that the district will not comply with the order.

“Alachua County Public Schools will respond to the order from the Florida Department of Education. The district has no plans to change its current masking requirement,” Johnson wrote in an email.

Earlier this week, Alachua further defied the state by extending its two-week mask mandate another eight weeks. School boards in Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties voted this week to begin requiring their students to wear masks.

The defiant school boards have the support of the Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote a letter last Friday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Corcoran expressing support for school districts that are making decisions on masks that align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that all students and teachers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors.

“Florida’s recent actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts students and staff at risk,” he wrote. “I am writing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education (Department) to emphasize the importance of allowing school district leaders to make decisions that ensure safety for their students.”

Cardona said school districts could use federal relief money to offset any penalties or withheld funding imposed by the state.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden told reporters he had instructed Cardona to take additional steps to protect children in schools.

“This includes using all of his oversight authorities and legal action, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators,” Biden said.