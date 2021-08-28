Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Florida correctional officer trainee dies after firearms training accident, officials say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

The Florida Department of Corrections announced Saturday that a correctional officer trainee had died after she was injured in an apparent accident during firearms training Thursday.

Whitney Cloud was assigned to Jefferson Correctional Institution and enrolled in training at the Harry K. Singletary Training Academy at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville, FDC said.

According to the department, it appears Cloud was injured by an accidental discharge during firearms training on Thursday. No other staff was involved.

They said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

FDC said Cloud began her public safety career on June 25.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement on social medai. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her loved ones and fellow officers during this extremely difficult time.”

