Governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, diagnosed with breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that his wife, Casey, is battling breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeSantis said in a statement released by his office. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis, originally from Ohio, was a TV host at The Golf Channel and a reporter and anchor for WJXT in the early 2000s, then hosted a talk show on WTLV.

Our hearts are with Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you! 💜🙏 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 4, 2021

She met Ron DeSantis, then a Navy officer, on the golf course at Naval Station Mayport. They married in 2010.

They now have three children -- the youngest becoming the first baby born in Florida’s governor’s mansion in more than 50 years.

She has led four initiatives since becoming First Lady, including Hope Florida, Resiliency Florida initiative, the Hope Ambassadors program and Character Education Standards.