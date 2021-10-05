Support pours in for Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis as she battles breast cancer

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, left, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She is pictured with Gov. Ron DeSantis and their three children.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that his wife, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, Republican and Democratic leaders put partisanship aside during an outpouring of support for Mrs. DeSantis on social media.

DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple’s three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will ... not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Republican allies and Democratic rivals of the governor alike came together to wish Casey DeSantis and her family well.

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, advocating for people with mental health issues. She often appears with him, children in tow, at bill signings and other official events.