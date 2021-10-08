Cloudy icon
Florida

VIDEO: Dashcam video shows close call with Florida trooper in hit-and-run

Move over! It’s the law!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A video posted by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a close call in West Palm Beach when a truck failed to move over.

The hit-and-run was captured on dashcam and later posted to Twitter by FHP West Palm Beach.

“The driver that caused this crash failed to stop and render aid to those involved,” the post said. “Luckily the motorist suffered minor injuries and the Trooper was unharmed. Please always stop to check on others when involved in a crash in case of injuries.”

Officials are still searching for the driver that didn’t stop.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

