First Lady Casey DeSantis resigns from Florida Children and Youth Cabinet following breast cancer diagnosis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the resignation of First Lady Casey DeSantis as chair of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet following his wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“I’m proud of the First Lady’s leadership as Chair of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet,” the governor said in a statement. “Her commitment to children is unmatched, and she has continued to foster collaboration across state and local partners to benefit families in our state. As a mother, she understands that Florida’s youth need our support, love and care and we are all better for her leadership over the past three years.”

The first lady, 41, was appointed in 2019 to the children’s cabinet, which, the governor’s office said, “is charged with promoting and implementing collaboration, creativity, increased efficiency, information sharing and improved service delivery between and within state agencies and organizations.”

The governor said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo was designated as the new chair.

The governor announced Monday that his wife has breast cancer.

She is the mother of the couple’s three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.