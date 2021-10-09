Paint it black: Feds seize disguised gold at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection found nearly six pounds of gold that was painted black being smuggled into a Florida airport on Wednesday.

The undeclared gold was disguised as belt buckles, bracelets and keychains and is valued at about $170,000, officials said. It was found at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport.

“Gold is one of the top ten items smuggled globally, either to evade import duties or to launder the illicit profits of Transnational Criminal Organizations, “ Stephen Balog, the agency's acting Fort Lauderdale port director, said in a news release.

The passenger with the black painted gold was arriving from Columbia. It was seized and Homeland Security Investigations agents are investigating the case.