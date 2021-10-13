Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Jacksonville man wins $1 million prize from lottery ticket sold from Winn-Dixie

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 48-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

The Florida Lottery announced that he was the winner of the drawing held on Oct. 5.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

He purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Winn-Dixie, located at 6060-10 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the $1 million MEGA MILLIONS ticket.

