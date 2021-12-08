Case of omicron variant in Florida confirmed

A case of the coronavirus omicron variant in Florida was confirmed Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health said.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the case was first identified Monday in a COVID-19 patient in St. Lucie County.

The Tampa Bay Times reports another case was identified at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. According to a statement from the hospital, the patient, who had recently traveled internationally, was experiencing mild symptoms.

The United States recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — a person in California. Cases have also been confirmed in several other states, including Georgia.

