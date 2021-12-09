1-month-old killed in Florida Turnpike crash was sitting on mother’s lap, ejected

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 1-month-old boy who was riding on his mother’s lap died Thursday when their car crashed on Florida’s Turnpike near Orlando and he was ejected, law enforcement officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol the baby was riding on the lap of his 41-year-old mother at 6:35 a.m. when his 38-year-old father did not stop and their car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Osceola County, south of Orlando. The boy was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while the man was in serious condition. The truck driver was not hurt. No names were released.

Lt. Kim Montes said the family had just moved to Florida from Los Angeles. She said the father told troopers that the boy had been riding in a carrier in the backseat but got fussy, so the mother took him out to comfort him as they drove.

No charges have been filed.

Florida law requires infants to ride in secured baby carriers or in a car seat built into the vehicle.