3 dead, 3 injured in fiery Interstate 75 crash in Sumter

BUSHNELL, Fla. – Three people died and three were injured early Sunday when their pickup truck hit a tree in central Florida and burst into flames.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County west of The Villages when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in wet, foggy weather, went off the road and hit the tree just after 4:15 a.m..

The 22-year-old driver from Dunellon and two female passengers, ages 20 and 43 and both from Ocala, died at the scene. A 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, all from Ocala, suffered serious injuries.

No names were released.

Parts of Interstate 75 were closed for more than five hours because of the crash.