Florida suspect charged with shooting man over loud music

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A South Florida man shot and wounded another man on Christmas Eve in a dispute over loud music, authorities said.

Relatives of the victim were able to hold down Zachary Moncada until deputies arrived in suburban Boca Raton and arrested him authorities said.

Moncada, 31, had shot the victim in the back over loud music, according to The Palm Beach Post. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition on Saturday.

Online court records show that Moncada was facing charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery and carrying a concealed firearm during commission of a felony.

The online court records showed no attorney listed for him, though he was appointed a public defender during a court hearing on Saturday.