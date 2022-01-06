Florida Department of Health issues new COVID-19 testing guidance

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A health care worker administers a nasal swab to a driver at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Zoo Miami, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Thursday issued updated COVID-19 testing guidance.

The health department’s guidance emphasizes testing for those at increase risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Groups at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include:

According to the health department, individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who are at an increased risk for severe illness from the disease:

Should get tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset.

Should seek early monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatment and seek other medical treatment as necessary.

As for individuals with symptoms and who are not at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, the health department says they should:

Consider getting tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset.

Seek medical treatment only as necessary.

And the health department says “COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits for individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier in the week that the state would be releasing updated testing guidelines, and state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo had said the health department will recommend people forgo testing unless it’s what he considers “high-value” COVID-19 testing — testing that’s likely able to change the outcomes of the diagnosis. For instance, frequent testing of the elderly is what he considers high-value testing, but mandatory testing for schools or businesses for people without symptoms is not.

“Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness,” the health department said in a news release Wednesday announcing the testing guidelines. “If you get symptoms, you should avoid contact with others. A positive COVID-19 test result will not change this recommendation.”

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says reasons for testing include if you have symptoms, had exposure to COVID-19, for screening for work or school, or before travel.