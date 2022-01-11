Meth burrito, chainsaw: Here are TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′

Another year, another list of weird objects/items people tried to get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA’s “Top 10 Catches of 2021” dropped on Monday. From bear spray to meth-rritos, the TSA officers found some truly unusual items.

Here are some mind-blowing things people tried to bring on a plane:

10: Bullets in deodorant

That’s right. Bullets in deodorant were found at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey.

“This passenger must have been sweating bullets,” TSA said.

TSA photo: Bullets in deodorant

9: Pistol

Time to bring out the big guns. A pistol was found at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

“Is your one short worth... a mug shot?” TSA said.

TSA photo of pistol.

8: Meth burrito

We wish we were joking. A meth burrito was discovered at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas.

“You can’t speed your way through security with this one,” TSA said.

Meth burrito

7: Firearm buckle

Is it a gun? Is it a belt buckle? Oh, it’s both.

A firearm buckle was picked up by TSA at Honolulu International Airport in Hawaii.

“How’s our list holding up so far? Better than this passenger’s pants, hopefully,” TSA said.

TSA firearm buckle

6: Cleaver

What is this? A meat shop?

This cleaver was found at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania.

“Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security,” TSA said.

Cleaver photo from TSA

5: Bear spray

This is BS. Yep, 100% bear spray. It was found at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida.

“Is definitely not a bear necessity for your flight,” TSA said.

TSA photo of bear spray

4: Machete

A machete was found at Reagan Washington Nation in Virginia.

“Talk about a dull idea,” TSA said.

TSA photo of machete

3: Fireworks

This was an explosive idea that looks like it backfired.

A number of fireworks were found by TSA at Syracuse Hancock International in New York.

“Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know... this is a no-no,” TSA said.

TSA photo of fireworks

2: Wine Holder

This just looks like a bad idea. This wine holder was found at Sacramento International Airport in California.

“Please don’t make pour decisions like this passenger,” TSA said.

TSA Wine Holder

1: Chainsaw

Last, but definitely not least, a chainsaw was confiscated at New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana.

“Can’t stump us,” TSA said.

TSA photo of chainsaw

You can watch the full video from TSA below.