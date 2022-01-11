Meth burrito, chainsaw: Here are TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′

Another year, another list of weird objects/items people tried to get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
TSA’s “Top 10 Catches of 2021” dropped on Monday. From bear spray to meth-rritos, the TSA officers found some truly unusual items.
Here are some mind-blowing things people tried to bring on a plane:
10: Bullets in deodorant
That’s right. Bullets in deodorant were found at Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey.
“This passenger must have been sweating bullets,” TSA said.
9: Pistol
Time to bring out the big guns. A pistol was found at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
“Is your one short worth... a mug shot?” TSA said.
8: Meth burrito
We wish we were joking. A meth burrito was discovered at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas.
“You can’t speed your way through security with this one,” TSA said.
7: Firearm buckle
Is it a gun? Is it a belt buckle? Oh, it’s both.
A firearm buckle was picked up by TSA at Honolulu International Airport in Hawaii.
“How’s our list holding up so far? Better than this passenger’s pants, hopefully,” TSA said.
6: Cleaver
What is this? A meat shop?
This cleaver was found at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania.
“Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security,” TSA said.
5: Bear spray
This is BS. Yep, 100% bear spray. It was found at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida.
“Is definitely not a bear necessity for your flight,” TSA said.
4: Machete
A machete was found at Reagan Washington Nation in Virginia.
“Talk about a dull idea,” TSA said.
3: Fireworks
This was an explosive idea that looks like it backfired.
A number of fireworks were found by TSA at Syracuse Hancock International in New York.
“Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know... this is a no-no,” TSA said.
2: Wine Holder
This just looks like a bad idea. This wine holder was found at Sacramento International Airport in California.
“Please don’t make pour decisions like this passenger,” TSA said.
1: Chainsaw
Last, but definitely not least, a chainsaw was confiscated at New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana.
“Can’t stump us,” TSA said.
You can watch the full video from TSA below.
It’s here! “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10 pic.twitter.com/3o2zQs5IrC— TSA (@TSA) January 10, 2022