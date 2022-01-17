Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing endangered man

OCALA, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man.

54-year-old Robert Beckwith was last seen around 2 in the afternoon on Sunday at his home on NE 22nd Avenue in Ocala, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Beckwith has medical conditions that require him to take medication. The sheriff’s office said he hasn’t taken his medicine the past 2 days and does not have it with him.

Beckwith is approximately 5-foot, 11-inches with a medium build and gray hair.

If you see or have any information on Beckwith’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111 or call 911.