Florida bill would let renters pay monthly fees instead of security deposits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida housing prices have shot up in the national ranking, overtaking states like Minnesota and Connecticut. The price of rent is following closely behind, and it has created what economists call an affordability crisis, one that local renters are trying their best to navigate.

The Florida Legislature is now weighing a potential change to how tenants can pay to move.

Normally, renters have to pay a security deposit, plus a first month’s rent. As affordable housing continues to be a challenge to Floridians, particularly as more people move to the state, one bill would allow landlords and tenants to pay a monthly security fee instead of a security deposit, removing some of the high start-up costs to renters looking for a new place to live.

If passed, House Bill 537 would let landlords and tenants choose to forgo a deposit for additional fees each month, or the option to switch back to a full deposit during the terms of a tenant’s lease. However, if a landlord offers this option to a renter, they are required to offer it to all of their tenants.

According to analysis by the legislature, the bill is aimed at assisting low-income families secure housing, WFLA reports.

