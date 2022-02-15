Florida basketball star breaks record as tallest teenager in the world

BRADENTON, Fla. – The world’s tallest teenager is a Florida man in the making -- already breaking records on and off the court.

He reached new heights by becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

Olivier (Ollie) Rioux of Bradenton, Florida is 7 feet, 5 inches tall, and at 15 years old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Ollie towers over other players on the basketball court and says he always has.

“My mom is 6-2 and my dad is 6-8,” Ollie said. “When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing... I was taller than every kid in my school.”

Ollie plays basketball and his coach said he could go far.

“He loves basketball,” his coach, Jeremy Schiller, said. “That’s huge. Some kids are just tall and people make them do it.”