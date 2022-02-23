‘Florida Blue Alert’ issued for man suspected of shooting Taylor County deputy

A man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a Taylor County deputy triggered a massive manhunt Wednesday and a “Florida Blue Alert.”

Blue alerts are issued when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously injured or missing in the line of duty.

According to multiple news reports, the Florida Highway Patrol said the Taylor County deputy was shot multiple times and had to be airlifted from the scene with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday’s Blue Alert, which was pushed to phones across the state, said authorities are looking for Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, who was last seen in the area of US 19 South and Deer Run Road near Perry, which is in the Big Bend area of the state.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top and may be in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with a dark convertible top and FL tag number Y78TKU.

He’s believed to be armed and dangerous. According to the FDLE database, Miedema is a registered sexual offender.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach, authorities said.