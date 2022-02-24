Conflict in Ukraine could send gas prices even higher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Gas prices are a major concern for Americans watching as Russia’s attack on Ukraine unfolds.

According to AAA, gas prices are the highest they have been in seven years, with the national average at $3.53 a gallon.

The average gas price in Florida is $3.48, but there is a chance we could see prices of $4 a gallon.

The U.S. doesn’t get its oil from Russia, but the price of crude oil is skyrocketing.

With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, you might have to pay even more at the pump. Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, only behind the United States.

Some experts believe because of the conflict, Russia could cut off natural gas exports as retaliation for sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said there are some things drivers in Northeast Florida should keep in mind.

“I don’t think Jacksonville will hit $4. We’re still over 50 cents a gallon away, but what I do know is normally between March and Memorial Day gas prices go up 25 to 75 cents because of a switch of refineries, rising demand, and on top of that we have Russia,” De Haan said. “It’s possible, it’s not a guarantee but don’t be surprised.”

Some ways to help you save some money when coming to get gas include using cruise control when you can and not weighing your car down with unnecessary items.

According to Gas Buddy, the best day to fill up your tanks is on Tuesdays and the worst days are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.