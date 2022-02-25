2 young children, man found dead in South Florida pool

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two young children and a man drowned in a backyard pool at a South Florida home, police said.

Police officers were called to the home in Hollywood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a spokeswoman for the agency told news outlets. They performed CPR on the vicims, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The children were ages 5 and 2. There was no information released about the adult found with them.

Hollywood is south of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.